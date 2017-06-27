 Suarez urges Bellerin to sign for Barcelona | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Spanish midfielder, Denis Suarez has told Arsenal defender, Hector Bellerin to return to Barcelona.


Bellerin progressed through Barca’s youth system, before moving to England in 2011.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a return to Nou Camp, despite signing a six-year contract extension in November.

“The people want the best at Barcelona and I hope Bellerin can come,” Suarez — who is playing alongside Bellerin at the Under-21 European Championships — told Radio Marca.

“The players of a top level are welcome.”

