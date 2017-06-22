Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has warned those pasting his posters in some parts of the state to desist from doing so.He said such act contravened the people-oriented nature of his government.The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, in a statement in Minna on Wednesday, said the governor and the entire government of the state dissociated themselves from the act.Vasta stated that the governor believed in the rule of law and would not support any form of campaign in the state when the Independent National Electoral Commission had not given the go ahead to do so.Vatsa said, “The government has a well-articulated restoration agenda on education, infrastructural development by providing good roads, health care delivery, agricultural development, youth and women empowerment and many other sectors and the people can see the revolution going on in these sectors and this is not the time for Mr. Governor to be distracted by such politicking and we dissociate ourselves from it.”The commissioner noted that the poster-pasting scheme could be “the handiwork of mischief makers or spin doctors who seem to have lost the values of the people-oriented nature of the administration of Mr. Governor.”He, therefore, advised all Nigerlites to disregard such posters that “have no bearing with the governor’s effort at delivering on his mandate to the good people of the state.”