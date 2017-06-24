BBNaija’s fake housemate, Ese Eriata, has taken to social media to warn social media beggars to stop begging her for money, as she’s still struggling to stand.

She went further to share screenshots of a chat she had with one of her followers, who begged her to help pay for rent and school fees with the sum of 200k.

The message reads;

“Good day miss Eriata I seldomly do this buut I can’t help it I really need your help of 200k to add to what I have to pay my rent and school fee next section”

Reacting to this, Ese wrote;

“I never tot I would do this but this is so funny … 200k? Do I even 200k in my acc? Abeg let me just use this medium to say this. Pls stop asking me for money because i nor get, me sef dey hustle, i cannot give what i don’t have.”