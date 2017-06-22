State governors, on Wednesday, said they had resolved that they would not allow Nigeria to break up, stating that those fanning the embers of war were wasting their time.













Speaking at the end of a meeting, Osinbajo stated that any Nigerians expecting the country to break was only wasting his time. “The message is for Nigerians to work more together and collaborate. We have more to gain when we are united.

We cannot afford to break, and anybody that is thinking of that, is wasting his time, and we will not allow it, not in this country. All of us are unanimous about that,” he added.

The governor also warned against the consequences of war, urging Nigerians to learn from Rwanda and Somalia. Osinbajo had appealed to the governors to always be ready to speak up against statements from individuals or groups capable of setting the nation on fire.



The acting President stated that they also agreed that government needed to do more to engage youths productively, create some jobs and multiply the economic opportunities available.