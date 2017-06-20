Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against the Manchester United manager José Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012, when he managed Real Madrid.Mourinho, who is Portuguese, owes the Spanish tax authorities €3.3 million euros (£2.9m), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement, adding it had presented a claim to a local court.Meanwhile, it has been confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will testify in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from the tax authorities on 31 July, the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Tuesday.The Spanish prosecutor claims the Real Madrid forward had knowingly used a business structure to allegedly hide his image rights income in Spain between 2011 and 2014.