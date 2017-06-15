Claude Puel has been sacked as manager of Southampton.The Frenchman leaves after just one season in charge at St Mary’s.Southampton chiefs pulled the trigger, after agreeing a pay-off with Puel, who had two years left on the deal he signed last summer.Puel led Southampton to the EFL Cup final and an eighth-placed finish.“Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect.“Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year. The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure.“We wish Claude well for the future. The search for a new management team is underway. We are confident that we will find the right fit in line with the long term vision of the club,” a Southampton statement said.