The Sokoto State Government has denied that Governor Aminu Tambuwal paid N91 Million to 90 Islamic clerics popularly known as Alfas, to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari in Mecca.









Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam, said the reports were “untrue and misleading”.





He quoted the story published by PM News on Twitter and wrote: “Very very untrue and misleading. Nothing of such has happened in Sokoto please. Thanks.”





PM News had claimed the Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami, said: “This is to enable him to come back to Nigeria to continue with the good work he is doing for the country.

“The clerics are also going to pray for sustainable peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria.”





Buhari travelled to the UK on May 10 for further medical check-ups.