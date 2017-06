Music star, Harrysong’s baby mama has delivered a set of twins in America, e-nigeriang is reporting. The twins, a boy and a girl were delivered at a hospital in Beverly Hills, Carlifonia in May 26, 2017.

The baby boy was christened, “PEREZ” meaning wealth in Ijaw language, the girl’s name was adapted from Harrysong’s own name (Tare) and was called “TARELA”, which means love. Harrysong’s baby mama is based in Abuja and is a big time business woman.