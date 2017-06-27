Senator Shehu Sani (APC – Kaduna Central) has reacted to the criticisms trailing President Muhammadu Buhari’s Eid-el-Firt message relayed in Hausa language.





The lawmaker said Buhari communicating in Hausa was not a big deal and that Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was the one bound to speak English to Nigerians.

He also called on the presidency to update Nigerians on the health of the president to lay speculations to rest.

Sani, in a Facebook post Monday evening, said “There is nothing wrong with the president sending Sallah message in Hausa language.

“He is on medical vacation; he has transferred power to the acting President. It is the acting president that is bound to act ‘officially’ on state matters, including speaking in our official language.

“Understandably, we live in times when everything is sensitive and subject to interrogation and interpretation; this is avoidable.

“Lets pray for our president and our country and work hard to surmount our challenges rather than harp on the superficial and the mundane.

“The presidency should also periodically update the nation on the progress of Mr. President’s health so as to neutralise the conjectures, speculations and ripples of rumour”.