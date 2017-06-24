The last may not have been heard of acclaimed most brilliant kidnap kingpin Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, aka Evans, following his starling revelation that some members of his strike team were serving security agents.One of them, a serving personnel of the Nigerian Army, identified as Lance Corporal Victor Chukwunonso , with Army No: 09/NA/64/6317, has been arrested. Unsuspecting Lance Corporal Chukwunonso , who is attached to the Nigeria Army Band Corps ,Abatti Barrack, in Surulere area of Lagos, was arrested at about 9pm on Friday, in Ojo area of the state, from where he was subsequently taken into police custody.During investigation Chukwunonso as reliably gathered, admitted to have only gone on three kidnap operations with Evans. He disclosed that he got a total of N6.5 million from the operations. He revealed to policemen that all the operations were carried out in Festac area of Lagos. He claimed to have been given N3milion from the first operation, N2 million form the second and N1.5million from the third.