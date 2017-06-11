The senior pastor of God’s Foundation Life Bible Ministry in Anambra has allegedly beaten his landlady to death.





The landlady was said to have demanded her house rent from the pastor who angrily pounced on her, resulting to her death.

The self-acclaimed ‘Spiritual man’, was exposed by angry residents of Abata Nsugbe area in the state who destroyed the church only to find his shrine with Charms and other diabolical items.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the diabolical charms and human skulls were displayed while residents of the area rain curses on the pastor.

A voice was heard saying in Igbo language, “post it on Facebook immediately for the whole world to see.”

The pastor is reportedly on the run.

When contacted the state Police Relations Officer, Nkiruka Nwode, he said the police are already in search of the so called “Spiritual man.”





