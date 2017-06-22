The Nigerian Senate is reportedly working on a bill, that will seek to curtail the high house rents paid across the country.





This was disclosed by the Senate Committee Chairman on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Dino Melaye.

According to Melaye, the ‘Rent Edit’ bill, would protect tenants and landlords.

He also promised that lawmakers would ensure the passage of the bill before the end of the 8th Senate.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information at the housing arm of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Eno Olotu, in Abuja, on Wednesday.





“Not everybody can own a house. The Rent Edit Bill will help guide and curb excessive rents in the Federal Capital Territory and the nation at large,” he said.