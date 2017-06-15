There was jubilation yesterday in Ilorin, the hometown of Senate President Bukola Saraki in Kwara State following his acquittal by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja.Scores of All Progressives Congress (APC) flocked to the streets, drumming, singing and dancing.The APC secretariat was a beehive as a jubilant crowd of women wore multi-coloured customised T-shirts to celebrate the moment.Kwara APC chairman Alhaji Isola Balogun Fulani said it was clear the false assets declaration allegation against Saraki was politically-motivated.“The entire APC members and all peace-loving people of Kwara State are very happy. We knew that this is a politically-motivated charge, but God has vindicated us, and it is a plus to democracy. This also allows us to have confidence in the judiciary.“We are going to the Emir of Ilorin to rejoice with him and thank him forsupporting our leader, the Senate President. From there, we will move to the Governor of Kwara State to thank him for his support from the onset up to the end of this time and to also pray for him.”Former APC women leader and chairperson, Kwara state local government service commission, Alhaja Sarat Adebayo, said the ruling was a welcome development.“We appreciate President Buhari for doing justice to the whole issue. The judgment is a welcome development to Kwarans as a whole,” she said.The ABS Mandate Constituency office of Dr. Saraki also thanked God for the outcome of the case.