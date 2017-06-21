The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, Wednesday asked Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to forget his touted presidential ambition in his own interest.He said that El-Rufai knew that he was grandstanding as he has nothing to offer Nigerians.Sani in a statement by his Adviser on Politics and Ideology, Suleiman Ahmed, accused Kaduna State governor of corruption and nepotism in the governance of the state.He said, “I call on El- Rufai to suspend his Presidential or ‘Vice Presidential’ ambitions and concentrate in proper governance of the state.“The Kaduna State governor who in his memo accused PMB of running a failed Government, has failed also woefully.“He thinks PMB failed but he never invited PMB to even commission a completed toilet in his state.“Under El-Rufai Kaduna has become a hub of Kidnappers and a sanctuary for herdsmen.“The very Governor who once condemned the National Assembly for lack of transparency has proven to be worse.“El-Rufai wants to be seen as an apostle of Buhari’s change but he is actually the Judas of change.“It’s hypocritical to promise Nigerians change and end up only ‘putting change in our pockets’.“There is nothing progressive about many people who claim to be Buharists; they are reactionaries and career opportunists who can fit into any Government in power.“Kaduna State is run like a personal family and friend’s estate without any meaningful physical achievement other than sponsored media propaganda.“El-Rufai has no money to pay traditional rulers he recently sacked but has money to dispense as contracts to family, friends and political cronies.“El-Rufai has enough money to pay herdsmen but no money to pay district heads. Kaduna is today littered with abandoned drainages to the point that the rainy season has turned Kaduna into a ‘coastal state with creeks.“He is auctioning over two thousand Government houses he inherited but he is yet to build a hut.”Senator Sani insisted that the allegation of “systemic nepotism, opacity and complete absence of transparency” in the governance of Kaduna State is factual and the reality of the situation in the state.He said that journalists in Kaduna State are under siege, blackmailed, arrested, pocketed or threatened with arrest.Governor El-Rufai, he said, “is a man with a mouth for criticism but without a stomach for criticism.”