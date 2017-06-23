Mohammed Salah is now the most expensive African footballer ever, following his £40million move from Roma to Liverpool.The 25-year-old Egyptian scored 15 goals and laid on 13 assists in 31 Serie A fixtures, to attract the attention of Jurgen Klopp.Salah’s former club Chelsea will also be due a cut on the sale, which amounts to around £2.7million.Last year, the Reds made Senegal international, Sadio Mane, the costliest player from the continent, after the forward completed a £34million ($45.5million) transfer from Southampton.Manchester City paid £28million ($37.5 million) to Swansea City for Wilfried Bony in 2015, while Emmanuel Adebayor’s move from Arsenal to Manchester City in 2009 cost the Etihad side £25million ($33.4million)