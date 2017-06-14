 Runtown and his girlfriend welcome their first child (Photos) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Singer Runtown and his U.S based girlfriend, Selena Leath, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zamar. They both announced the delivery of their son via their respective Instagram pages with a short video at the same time Tuesday, June 13. 


The singer wrote:
"May the good Lord place a shield of protection around you, keep you healthy and guard you as you grow into a man your mom and dad wud be proud of. My bestfriend and my son."

 


While his girlfriend wrote; "My adorable angel Zamar is finally here! 😍👶🏽💙"

