Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, held talks with Paris Saint-Germain, before this year’s Champions League final, it has been revealed.According to reports, Mendes met PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in Cardiff before the match on June 3.Ronaldo went on to score twice, as Real Madrid defeated Juventus 4-1, to retain their trophy.With the Portugal forward now insistent on leaving the La Liga club, it is believed that PSG are in front of the queue to sign him. Ronaldo has told Madrid he will leave Spain for good, if he is convicted of tax fraud this summer.Mendes held a two-hour meeting with Qatari businessman Al-Khelaifi at the city’s Hilton Hotel. It is understood that the super agent told Al-Khelaifi, that problems were imminent with Ronaldo in Spain and that the PSG chief asked to be kept informed of developments.