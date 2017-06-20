Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, accused of evading 14.7 million euro ($16.5m) in tax, has been summoned to appear before a judge in Spain on July 31, judicial sources told the media on Tuesday.The 32-year-old Portuguese star is facing four charges of fraud through offshore companies between 2011 and 2014.Unhappy Ronaldo has been linked to Manchester United and other top clubs after reportedly threatening to leave Real and quit Spain after running into problems with tax authorities."Ronaldo is a Real player and will continue to be so as far as we are concerned," Perez told Marca sports daily Tuesday. "No offer has been received for him."According to media reports Ronaldo is unsettled at Madrid because he believes Real did not back him as fully as he had hoped in his dispute with the taxman.And he has also complained on multiple occasions in the past at his treatment at the hands of Real supporters, who have resorted to jeering and booing his performance on the pitch.In an earlier report Marca said Ronaldo has told his teammates he was leaving and "there is no turning back".Portuguese sports daily A Bola had also claimed that Perez had already been informed of the 32-year-old's decision.However, Perez said that he had not spoken to Ronaldo, who is on duty for Portugal at the Confederations Cup in Russia, which ends on July 2.Even so, Perez said he was convinced Ronaldo would stay and affirmed that his Real contract was protected by a one billion euro release clause."I have not spoken with him. We don't want to disturb his concentration with the national team," said Perez."But something really bizarre would have to happen if he were to leave this club."Perez said he could understood why the four-times world player of the year had been upset after he was accused last week of evading 14.7 million euros in tax through offshore companies.