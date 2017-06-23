Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has made it clear he will not pay the money he has been accused of defrauding the Spanish taxman.Ronaldo is reportedly ready to quit Real Madrid, after being accused of tax fraud over a sum of €14.7m (£12.9m) between 2011 and 2014.Reports on Wednesday claimed the Portugal captai, had agreed to pay the sum in order to reduce fines and a possible prison sentence.However, the agency representing the player, Gestifute, has denied the suggestions to Spanish agency, EFE.Although an upfront payment would prevent him from defending himself against the accusations, Ronaldo is apparently not ready to take the option.Real president Florentino Perez, this week came out to publicly back the player.