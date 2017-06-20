Diego Maradona has admitted he would have loved to see Cristiano Ronaldo line up alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina’s national side.Although Maradona was full of praise for the Real Madrid star, he insisted he would take Messi over Ronaldo.“Cristiano is an animal,” Maradona told TyC Sports.“But I still prefer Messi. He is enjoying playing football and goes by opponents with ease.”Messi has an Olympic gold medal, but he has yet to win a World Cup. Maradona was able to achieve it once during his career.“Leo cannot deliver the World Cup on his own,” Maradona added.“Even if he does not win a World Cup, we will still remember him.”