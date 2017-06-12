Barcelona icon Ronaldinho is set to make his Camp Nou return in a legends game this month.The Brazilian will take his place in a Barcelona legends team that will face off against a Manchester United legends side on June 30 in a match for charity.The match will mark the first time Ronaldinho has played at Barcelona's famous stadium since he departed the club in 2008.In addition to Ronaldinho, Edgar Davids and Simao Sabrosa have been named in the Barca squad, which also includes names such as Jesus Angoy, Juan Carlos, Gheorghe Popescu, Miguel Angel Nadal, Juliano Belletti, Patrik Andersson, Frederic Déhu, Edmílson, Andoni Goikoetxea, Gaizka Mendieta, Ludovic Giuly and Julio Salinas.For the Red Devils squad, Jesper Blomqvist, Quinton Fortune, Karel Poborsky, Dimitar Berbatov, Ji Sung Park, Mikael Silvestre and Dwight Yorke are some of the names confirmed.All proceeds from the match will go to the Pediatric Cancer Center in Barcelona.