Barcelona icon Ronaldinho will return to the club as a player this month in a legends’ game.

The Brazilian will take his place in a Barcelona legends team that will play a Manchester United legends side on June 30 in a match for charity.

The game will mark the first time the fierce attacking midfielder has played at Barcelona’s famous stadium since he departed the club in 2008.





To join Ronaldinho in the match are players such as Edgar Davids and Simao Sabrosa.





Also named in the Barca squad include Jesus Angoy, Juan Carlos, Gheorghe Popescu, Miguel Angel Nadal, Juliano Belletti, Patrik Andersson, Frederic Déhu, Edmílson, Andoni Goikoetxea, Gaizka Mendieta, Ludovic Giuly and Julio Salinas.

For Manchester United squad, Jesper Blomqvist, Quinton Fortune, Karel Poborsky, Dimitar Berbatov, Ji Sung Park, Mikael Silvestre and Dwight Yorke are some of the names confirmed.





All proceeds from the match will go to the Pediatric Cancer Center in Barcelona.