A group of robbers have raided Living Faith Church (aka Winners Chapel) at Itanla on Ondo-Akure Road in Ondo town in Ondo State.They were said to have stolen cash and other valuables estimated at several thousands of naira.The hoodlums reportedly ransacked the church immediately they arrived at 2 a.m in a Toyota Prado Jeep.Residents said the suspected robbers shot severally into the air and locked up the security men in a room as they headed to the computer room of the nursery and primary school in the church.One of the security men said he and his colleagues saw the hoodlums as they suddenly drove into the church premises and started shooting into the air.He said the suspected robbers disposed the security men of their guns and mobile handsets.But normalcy has returned to the area, while religion activities had picked up in the church.Police spokesman Femi Joseph, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said he had not been briefed on the incident.He promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Bolorunduro for details on the matter.