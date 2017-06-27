Students of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education living in an off-campus residence located directly opposite the university have cried out after facing constant rape and attacks from robbers.

According to Vanguard, residents of the building have accused the Police Divisional Headquarters in the area of not taking the situation seriously.





Narrating his experience, one of the victims, Bright John said they are living in constant fear due to the attacks. He also revealed that they are being robbed at gunpoint with their laptops and phone taken away which negatively affects their studies.





“We are being robbed and our girls raped by criminals every time. We are living in fear, because these boys come here every time and attack us. They rob us every time on gun point. The whole incident affects our studies. So we are calling on the police to be proactive in providing security to us. They also raped some female students.” he said

Confirming the attacks, one of the landlords, Mr. Kinikanwo Amadi, accused the security operatives of not being active in providing security to students.

Amadi worried that students now avoid to rent their apartments because of the regular robbery attack on residents especially the students.

Spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, condemned the incident and promised that the police would investigate the allegations of inactiveness.

"If we find that any police personnel refused to discharge its responsibility, such person will be made to face severe punishment.” he said