Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has said the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai talks like an “area boy” for referring to those calling for restructuring as political opportunists.

El-Rufai had said those calling for restructuring of Nigeria were “political opportunists”

He also claimed that people with presidential ambition were exploiting the restructuring call.

Reacting to the governor’s remark, Publicity Secretary of the association, Yinka Odumakin said El-Rufai revealed that he belonged to the group against restructuring.

Odumakin, in a statement stressed that the only way to put an end to the current agitations across the country was restructuring.

He stated, “El-Rufai should tell us his own idea to correct the imbalance in the country, because as far as we are concerned, the 2014 confab report is about the closest to the democratic representation of Nigeria.

“The confab consisted of representatives of all segments of the societies in Nigeria. But for somebody, who occupies a responsible office of a governor to be saying those who are talking about restructuring are irresponsible, it is very unfortunate.

“It is very sad for the governor to be talking like an area boy on the television. In Nigeria of today, we can now begin to take a census of those who are against restructuring – they are President Buhari, el-Rufai, Ango Abdullahi, Lai Mohammed and Tanko Yakassai.

“Aside from those people, everybody in Nigeria supports restructuring; that is the song everybody is playing all over the country as of today, whether we like it or not. Those who are against it are insignificant.’’