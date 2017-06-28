The Enugu Diocese of the Anglican Communion has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to throw-in the towel if he can no longer perform owing to ill health.





The Church is of the opinion that the situation was affecting the development of the country.

This was part of the decisions taken by the Church during her 3rd session of the 16th Synod, which held at the Christ Redemption Church, WTC, Enugu.

In a communiqué issued after the synod, which was signed by the Archbishop of the Enugu Province and Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Ven. Augustine Orah, the Synod Secretary and the Registrar, Sir, (Barr) H.B.C Ogboko, the Church said it took note of “President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill health, which has kept him out of office for long, thereby impeding the growth of the nation.

“The synod thereby prays God to grant him divine healing. The synod, however, observes that in the event where the President is unable to discharge his duties and or perform the functions of his office owing to ill health, he is enjoined to resign from the office.”

On the quit notice slammed on Igbos resident in the North, the Church frowned at what it called hate speeches from the Northern youths and their sponsors against the Igbos, warning that “the repetition of the pogrom of 1967 whereof the Igbos were massively and brutally massacred in the Northern Nigeria and calls on the Federal Government to ensure adequate protection of the lives and properties of Ndi Igbo residing in the Northern part of Nigeria.”

The Church further expressed sadness that “despite the huge outcry and condemnation of the violent activities of Fulani herdsmen, they are found carrying arms used to attack, kill and maim innocent citizens in various communities across the nation.