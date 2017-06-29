The House of Representatives has said it will not allow the nation’s resources to be unfairly distributed to the detriment of any section of the country.According to the lawmakers, the National Assembly was forced to tinker with the 2017 bAudget document because the proposal presented by the President Muhammadu Buhari for the Ministry of Works, Power and Housing failed integrity test as it was skewed to favour a section of the country.House Spokesman Abdulrazaq Namdas, in a statement yesterday, said it was time for the Minister, Babatunde Fashola, to be reminded that it was the duty of the National Assembly to ensure fairness in the distribution of the nation’s patrimony.He said: “We need to remind Mr. Fashola that the National Assembly is a national institution made up of members from all geo-political zones. They represent all tendencies, interests and ethnic nationalities.