Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has given an explanation of how an ‘unwise’ decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration made Nigeria a broke nation.





He said that President Buhari – out of hunger and desperation for achievement – ordered all federal government Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) including the universities to dump their resources in one account, the Treasury Single Account (TSA).





According to him, that directive from the Presidency sucked out of the economy trillions of Naira almost overnight, and caused the loss of 4.85 million jobs within three months.

Omokri stated this on Wednesday night during a live Facebook video. He said: “Normally nations go broke but it takes time. The reason Nigeria is suddenly broke is because there is something called the Treasury Single Account (TSA).





“The TSA was a brainchild of President Goodluck Jonathan and Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; when they wanted to bring all the resources of the federal government of Nigeria under one account, and they wanted that account to be a single account so they could promote transparency.



