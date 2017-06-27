Special Adviser to the former president, Reno Omokri, in a Post on Facebook made an epic summary of the present administration!
In a post alot of people have agreed to, the ace author wrote;
‘President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in summary
* 6 months of inaction after swearing in
* 82 days of junketing with nothing to show
* 6 months spent blaming Goodluck Jonathan
* 3 months spent being a resident of London
* 3 good months of Professor Yemi Osinbajo’
