Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose has greeted Muslims across the country at Ramadan.





He urged them to embrace peace, love and understanding for one another during the season, stressing that “human suffering in the form of fasting, is a religious obligation observed to draw near to Allah, who is the origin of love, peace and unity”.

In a press release to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital yesterday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Idowu Adelusi, he urged Muslims to remember that the Ramandan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

He added that: “This annual observance is regarded as one of the five Pillars of Islam, others being testimony of faith, prayer, giving (Zakat), which is also support for the needy and the pilgrimage to Mecca: These are the framework of the Muslim life. ”

The governor, therefore, advised Muslims that having faithfully observed the Sawn, it behoved on them to exhibit the traits of Allah among which are peace, love and unity and practice these among themselves and extend same to others of different religious faiths.