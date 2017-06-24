The Yobe Government has issued a 12-hour restriction on the movement of vehicles in the state from 10.p.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday to ensure security during the ‘Eid prayers.The government made the order known in a statement issued by Abdullahi Bego, Director of Press to Yobe Governor in Damaturu on Saturday.“Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the placement of restriction of vehicular movement throughout the state as part of measures to ensure secure and hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Ramadan fast.“Accordingly, all vehicular movement in the state is restricted with effect from 10.00p.m. tonight (Saturday 24th June 2017) to 10.00a.m. on Sunday (25th June 2017).“The restriction is, however, conditional on the sighting of the new moon tonight and confirmation that the Eid-el-Fitr will be tomorrow, Sunday.“If the moon has not been sighted and the Eid will be on Monday, the restriction will apply from 10.00p.m. on Sunday (25th June 2017) to 10.00a.m. on Monday (26th June 2017),” ,’’ Bego said.He said the restriction order was placed in the interest of public safety after consultations with heads of law enforcement agencies in the state.He warned against people driving vehicles to prayer grounds and stressed that “no vehicle will be allowed in any Eid prayer ground throughout the state.”Meanwhile, Gaidam, in an Eid el-Fitr message to the people urged Muslim faithful to use the season to pray for the country and improved health for President Muhammadu Buhari.“We should also, as good citizens, more than ever before, be prepared to work together, and act together in our resolve for the attainment of a happier and more prosperous future for our state and indeed our great country, Nigeria.”He commended the Buhari administration for its commitment in the fight against insurgency and concerted steps it had taken toward repositioning Nigeria on the path to glory and prosperous economy.In the recent past Boko Haram insurgents had used occasions of religious celebrations to attack worshippers in churches and mosques.Yobe is one of the frontline states that have suffered attacks from the insurgents.