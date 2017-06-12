Nigeria Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has said that the proposed National Commission for Peace and Reconciliation establishment bill would respond to the prevailing circumstances of violence across the country.





Speaking at a public hearing in Abuja, Monday, the Senate President noted that the bill which was sponsored by Senator Shehu Sani will be an agency with administrative mechanism for deepening bonds of unity.

According to him, there were tensions and all forms of disenchantment that needed to be dealt with, hence, the legislature would rise to the occasion, urging stakeholders to look towards offering the best ideas in line with global best practices.

“The National Commission for Peace and Reconciliation bill seeks to establish administrative mechanism for creating bonds, unity and reconciliation across the country”, he said.

“I believe it will go a long way in dousing tensions and violence in different parts of the country as well as seeming the tide of disenchantment and secession against the state” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission sought for its inclusion in the proposed agency, saying the role in protecting the rights of citizens were sacrosanct.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umar has assured the stakeholders that their views would be taken into consideration.