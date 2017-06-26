The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has advised the Federal Government to probe the sources of weapons used by herdsmen accused of attacking Nigerian communities.Sultan Abubakar’s advice is contained in his Eid-el Fitr message delivered yesterday in Sokoto.“Real herdsmen do not carry guns; they only move with their cows and sticks.“There could be bad eggs among the Fulani, but those carrying arms and perpetrating heinous killings are not herdsmen.“Those carrying arms are criminals and should be treated as such.“Government should probe the sources of these weapons and take appropriate action so as to minimise these attacks,” he said.The Sultan praised the government’s measures aimed at combating insurgency in the North-east, and cautioned against complacency as the problem was not over.He urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of the security agencies toward securing the country, pointing out that security is a collective responsibility.He praised efforts by the Federal and Sokoto State governments to restore the glory of the educational and agricultural sectors, and called on Nigerians to support such efforts.The Sultan urged Muslims to reflect on, and uphold the virtues of the Ramadan fast, including patience, perseverance and brotherlinessEmir of Kano Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II called on Nigerians to live in peace with one another.Sanusi spoke after he led the Eid prayers at the Kofar Mata Central Eid Ground in Kano.He said that there was the need for Nigerians to ensure peaceful co-existence so as to ensure economic growth.According to him, no society or country can achieve any development or greatness in an atmosphere of chaos and mistrust.Sanusi called on ‘well-to-do’ Muslims to support the less-privileged to alleviate their suffering.“I want to use this occasion to call on wealthy individuals to continue to support the poor so as to alleviate their suffering in the society,’’ he said.The monarch also urged Muslims to have the fear of God in all their activities, adding that “we all have to give account of our deeds one day to our creator”.The prayer was attended by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Deputy Governor Hafiz Abubakar, among other dignitaries.