As Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian Muslims and Christians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, urging all citizens to resolve to live in peace and avoid making reckless statements.President Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu urged Nigerians to live together in peace and unity so as to make the country a great one.The message issued Saturday evening in Abuja read, “I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast.My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr. “May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time. “I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen.We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.”