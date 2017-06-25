

House on the Rock Church building in Abuja was engulfed by fire this afternoon. Photos shared on social media shows thick black smoke pouring out of the building as fire engulfed it.





The branch is located at James Wolfensohn Drive, near City Gate, Kukwaba. The church was founded by Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Officials of Nigerian Fire Service have arrived the scene and are currently battling to put off the fire, However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.













Video footage of the incident emerged online.



