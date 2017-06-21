The Federal Government has conducted a total number of 4,349 free surgeries and 17, 793 health screenings to poor Nigerians across the country, Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole has said.Speaking in Abuja, he said the Ministry had set a target of 10,150 free surgeries and screenings to assist the poor.Also, the ministry provided over 200,000 nutrition for Nigerians suffering from malnutrition in the northeast. The intervention has since become a project, the Health Sector Nutrition and Emergency Response, delivering comprehensive health interventions and emergency services in the troubled region.The Minister said:“The government must pay for those who cannot afford healthcare.”Adewole said the programme was a promise by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, as part of its pro-poor universal health coverage agenda.The Minister said the programme tagged, “Better Health for All” was ongoing and would be scaled up in the year.‘’You would recall that in July 2016, the Federal Ministry of Health launched the Rapid Result Initiative (RRI) Programme to carry out surgeries and screenings to indigent Nigerians across the Country.“The programme was borne out of plan to respond to the critical needs of the people and deliver on the mandate of promoting health with focus on Access, Affordability and Demand,” he said.Adewole said the Programme encapsulates a set of initiatives developed as a strategy to actualise the vision of the administration to produce quick and visible impacts that will affect the lives of every Nigerian, especially the most vulnerable and the poor in the society.The six components of the programme are surgical interventions, Screening of Nigerians for major Diseases, Revitalisation of PHCs, Mutual Health Assurance, Treatment of 200,000 Severely Acutely Malnourished children and operationalising the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.The health screenings cover 22,000 cancer: 10,000 cervical, 10,000 breast and 2,000 prostate, 42,000 Diabetes Mellitus; 42,000 Hepatitis B Virus as well as 60,000 Mass De-worming.