Bukola, the 19-year-old daughter of APC councillorship candidate in Odi Olowo LCDA, Lagos State, Mr. Bode Adeosun, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers.







It was learnt that she was abducted on Tuesday night around 9p.m. at Ilupeju area of the state, when she went to buy fish for her mother. It was gathered that the victim and her younger sister went on the errand.



While her younger sister went to collect their balance from the fish seller, the kidnappers, who came in a black Toyota Camry car, ordered the girl into their car and zoomed off.

According to their father, “I received a phone call from a strange person telling me that my daughter is in their custody and that I would hear from them once again. The person hung up his phone.

My daughter would in four days mark her 20th birthday, I don’t know what have befallen me. I hope this is not how my political opponents want to get at me."

It was then it dawned on me that my daughter had been abducted by kidnappers. Since then I have not heard from them. I don’t know what my daughter is going through in their hands now and my fear is that they may rape her.The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the girl was missing and the matter reported to the police and investigation is ongoing into the matter.