Police and tax inspectors have carried out a court-ordered search at a casino, which is inside the hotel where Lionel Messi will get married this weekend.They, however, denied any connection with the wedding.The raid which took place on Wednesday at the City Center hotel and casino complex in Rosario, Argentina, was authorised by federal judge Marcelo Baylaque, amid an investigation of alleged tax evasion by magnate Cristobal Lopez.“We are working exclusively with the casino,” Carlos Vaudagna, the regional director of the Federal Administration of Public Revenue, told EFE.“The hotel is not involved and this will not affect Friday’s event in any way.“It was just a coincidence that we came a few days prior [to the wedding], we had the judicial request a month ago but were just granted permission now.“We came to seize video monitoring tape related to subjects who we believe in 2015 received financial gain or earnings of more than $6,000 in daily [casino] winnings.”