



A Sergeant serving with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Ogun State Command, was feared dead, while four of his colleagues were injured in an auto crash which involved the Honda Sport Utility Vehicle they were travelling in and a truck.





There was a female officer among those that were injured.





The accident was said to have occurred on Tuesday at Showo Village after President Muhammadu Buhari Estate site, along Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State.





The policemen who were said to be operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, were travelling onward Abeokuta from Sagamu end, while the truck was allegedly making an illegal U-Turn, in a bid to cross over to the other lane heading back to Sagamu.





The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident, said it was in the process that the Honda CRV with number plate LSD 191 ET, rammed into the truck from the rear, killing the driver instantly and injuring four others.





He said, “The Honda CRV had five occupants, all SARS operatives, four male and one female; but unfortunately, the driver of the Honda CRV died.





“The truck was trying to make an illegal U-Turn back to Sagamu without indication before the Honda car rammed into it from the back.”





The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident.





He said the officers were returning from Sagamu where they had gone to attend a court proceeding when the accident occurred.





He gave the name of the deceased officer as Sergeant Rafiu Olaoye.





He said, “The SARS operatives were returning from Sagamu to their base in Abeokuta when the incident occurred. They had gone to attend a court proceeding in Sagamu.





“I gathered that the truck which was in front of the Honda CRV they were travelling in suddenly made an illegal U-Turn without any indication, and the Honda CRV rammed into it.





“The driver of the Honda CRV, Sergeant Rafiu Olaoye, was said to have died instantly.”





The driver of the truck was said to have abandoned the truck at Oba area of Abeokuta and fled.