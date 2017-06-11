Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, have celebrated the arrest of Nigeria’s billionaire kidnapper, Evans.









Evans was arrested in his Magodo Estate mansion around 1pm on Saturday by the IRT, headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari. The kidnap kingpin, it was gathered, targets wealthy businessmen and collects no less than N50m before releasing them. (read HERE Evans was arrested in his Magodo Estate mansion around 1pm on Saturday by the IRT, headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Evans is said to own another home in Igando area of Lagos State, which he converted to the base and hideout of kidnappers working for him and victims they abduct.









After news of the arrest broke, officers of the IRT, which is directly under the office of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, got jubilant in one of their offices’ premises.





In a video online, they are seen in victorious mood, dancing and singing along to Tekno’s song.





Watch video:



