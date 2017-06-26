The police have charged a Beninese businesswoman, Abduo Rachidatuo, before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Igbosere for allegedly claiming to be a Nigerian.Rachidatuo was charged with three counts bordering on impersonation, breach of peace and contempt of court.In the charge they presented before the court, the police alleged that Rachidatou “did impersonate yourself in Nigeria Harmonised (ECOWAS) Electronic Passport No. 06820812 to be Abudu Rashidatu, a Nigerian by birth and origin of Lagos State, instead of Abduo Rachidatou, a Benin national as indicated on (your) Republicque du Benin passport No. B0483183 issued on the 2nd day of September at Port Novo, knowing same to be a false statement to a public officer.”The police also alleged that the Beninese businesswoman and some persons at large disobeyed a binding order of Justices Mohammed Yunusa and Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos by “forcefully ejecting Mr. Modeste Senon from the premises of Rana Prestige Industries Nigeria Limited.”The police claimed that Rachidatou violated sections 123 and 114 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015, adding that she is liable to be punished under the same law.However, upon her arraignment, before the court presided over by Mrs. O. O. Oshin, Rachidatou denied the allegations as she pleaded not guilty.She was subsequently granted bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.The magistrate said one of the sureties must be a civil servant of not less than grade level 14 while the other surety must show evidence of six months’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.The matter was adjourned till July 26 for mention.