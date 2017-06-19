Shocked villagers in Bondeni area of Mwingi, Kitiu County, Kenya, who had turned up to bury a month old baby fled in fear when the infant regained life few minutes before she was lowered into the grave on Saturday, June 17.





Some family members who were seated near the baby jumped in shock when they heard the sound. One of them touched her, felt warmth and alerted others.

When she touched its eyes, the child opened both eyes and coughed again.



















