An ex-convict has been nabbed for stealing car battery after leaving prison. Below is a report posted on Facebook by the victim, Femi:
"The name of this man is kazeem oseni ,he was once a panelbeater. He recently just returned from jail, ever since he returned several car batteries have been reported missing.unfortunately for kazeem when mine was stolen i raised an alarm ,unlike others who kept quite and replaced theirs for kazeem to come back and steal it again.
the essence of posting this video is to show does who there car battery was previously stolen how this crime was done .and to educate the general public on how unsafe there car is ,also to encourage the public that jungle justice is not the way out after a criminal is caught .And to also encourage every car owner to go to there panelbeaters and have the location of there bonnet cable changed just to avoid this crime occurance in the future , and for those saying this video would educate criminals on how to steal people's battery,well everyday for the thief one day for the owner.Alake was lucky he didnt get Jungle justice you might not be lucky . Everyone has a lesson to learn from this crime.The question is what have you learnt"
