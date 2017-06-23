An accident which occurred yesterday in Yaba has left victims severely injured.
The incident occurred at Muritala Mohammed way, Adekunle Road in Yaba, Lagos after a car collided with a bus and rammed into a building. More photos and video after the cut.
