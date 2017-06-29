Following the recent attack on a family of five by members of the nototious secret cult, Badoo, traditional priests in Ikorodu yesterday evening held an emergency meeting at the Ikorodu monarch's palace.
The meeting was to chart ways of stopping the cult members from carrying out further attacks on residents of the community. See more photos from the meeting after the cut...
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.