Soldiers of the 174 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Ikorodu, Lagos state, embarked on community service at Odogunyan bus stop in Ikorodu.
The soldiers cleared the congested gutter in the area as well as filled up bad portions of the road.
According to the Commanding Officer, 174 Battalion Ikorodu, Lt Col. Benedict Ezeh, they decided to contribute their own quota to the development of their community as the bad portions of the road causes serious traffic and accidents in the area.
Lt. Col. Ezeh added that the Oba of Ikorodu assisted them financially in carrying out the repairs on the road.
More photos below.
