A Nigerian pastor, Ab Isong took to facebook to share screenshots of his conversation with a man who wants to introduce him to a 'spirit woman' who can give him power to perform miracles and wonders, fame, money. Read his post below:









SO THIS IS TRUE? MIND WHERE YOU WORSHIP PLEASE!





Days ago i had someone send a request via facebook messenger which I obliged and added him up. I'm sure he must have gone through my timeline and quickly knew i was a pastor. Below is a screenshot of our conversation.

He wanted introducing me to where i'll have what he called power! after that miracles and wonders will happen in our ministry, money, fame, crowd etc will come running.

My dear beware of where you are. He boasted of helping Bishops, Pastors, Prophets and so on.

I am well raised.. Hence he was talking to the wrong person.

Please my co-laborers, flee! run! remain steadfast in God.

Isaiah 31:11 says "Woe to them that go down to Egypt for help; and stay on horses, and trust in chariots, because they are many; and in horsemen, because they are very strong; but they look not unto the Holy One of Israel, neither seek the LORD!















