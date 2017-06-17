A HIV-positive baby has been abandoned by his mother at GRA Benin city, Edo state yesterday. Sharing the photos of the child online, Facebook user, Cecilia James, said the mother dropped a note to indicate that her child was born with the viral disease. Cecelia wrote;

"Just finished doing omugwu for our new baby (an interesting experience) wish we could find the mother of this child and support her with funds to start a business and take care of her child, I'm sure she will be better off than going back into the streets.





Doctors just confirmed the Child is HIV positive (the more reason the mother should be found to avoid spread, HIV is no longer a death sentence ) pls if you know someone who knows someone who knows someone who had a baby yesterday in benin and didn't come home with the child, pls tell her to come and carry her child and some money to start her life again.. Abandoning the child is not the best option for both of them. Pls help share and let's find her".



