A bridge at Tatabu village along Mokwa - Jebba road, collapsed due to heavy rainfall Monday, thereby halting vehicular movement from both sides. Officers and Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps led by the Unit Commander ACC Danladi Samari were on the scene to inspect the collapse bridge. Motorists plying Mokwa - Jebba road have been advised to use alternative routes.


