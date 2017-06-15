A yet to be identified student of the Rivers State University was electrocuted on Tuesday, June 13, by a high tension cable. She was found lying near the school main gate shuttle park and and rushed to the Health Care Centre where she was confirmed dead.

According to an eyewitness, the young lady was trying to cross over an erosion following a heavy rain that began in the early hours of that fateful day.









"The erosion she was trying to to get across had a high tension wire in it as a result of a pole that fell on Monday, June 12th. The deceased had no idea that there was wire in the water."

It was gathered that the school authorities reportedly contacted officials of the PHED to inform them of the fallen cable.